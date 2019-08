RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the the 55-year-old man involved in a fatal shooting on Beaumont Street Thursday night.

Brantley Sutton, of Columbia, S.C. died due to gunshot wound to the torso.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Columbia Police Department are investigating the incident.