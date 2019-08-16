SC Highway Patrol urge drivers to be on alert as children return to school

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety wants to remind drivers that it’s that time of the year again. Children are getting ready to get back to work throughout the state, but before they do, they have to get to school safely. That’s where SC highway Patrol says you come in. SC Highway patrol is asking those behind the wheel to be extra cautions in and around school zones and bus routes.

The Highway Patrol says parents, guardians, and teachers should take time to talk with their children about getting on and off the bus safely as well as pedestrian and bicycle safety. Parents are also reminded to closely supervise their children around bus stops and in school zones.

According to SC Highway Patrol, Historically, the majority of collisions around schools occur during the 7 to 8 a.m. and 3 to 4 p.m. time frames. Motorists can expect to see an increased law enforcement presence especially from 6 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m., when children will be going to and from school.

Troopers say they’ll be specifically focused on speed, aggressive driving and safety belts as they patrol in school zones and along bus routes on the first few days of the new school year.

In addition to enforcement efforts, troopers also will be visiting schools to speak with teachers and students about staying safe as they begin a new school year. Families and schools can go on the DPS web site on back-to-school safety that includes public service announcements, helpful safety tips and short videos that teachers can use for the classroom to educate children how to remain safe on the way to and from school. We have provided link for you below.

https://scdps.sc.gov/tz/backtoschoolsafety.