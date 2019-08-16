Tavien Feaster speaks out on decision to transfer from Clemson to Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The decision was strictly business.

At least, that’s what Tavien Feaster says it was.

The former Clemson running back turned Gamecock spoke out for the first time publicly Thursday about his decision to transfer from one side of the palmetto rivalry to the other.

“I mean, I thought was going to play a lot (at Clemson),” said Feaster. “The way I performed in the spring for those guys, but obviously they have a very talented guy (Travis Etienne). So the way I saw it, it was going to be the same thing.”

Feaster decided to transfer this summer.

The decision came down to Virginia Tech and the Gamecocks, but with USC’s struggles in the run game the last few years, Feaster, who ranks second all-time in Clemson history in yards per carry, saw an opportunity to make an immediate impact at South Carolina, even if he had to trade the purple and orange for garnet and black.

“There was no hesitation there,” he said. “In the end, I did the best thing for Tavien.”

The Gamecocks open the season against North Carolina in Charlotte on Aug. 31.