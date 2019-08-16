Tyson recalls 36 thousand pounds of chicken due to foreign matter

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today that Tyson Foods Inc., a Pine Bluff, Ark. establishment is recalling thousands of their pattty bread.

FSIS says the company is recalling more than 36,000 pounds of theWeaver brand frozen chicken patty product after it was discovered that the items in question may be contaminated with extraneous materials. Officials say the problem was discovered after the recalling firm notified FSIS of consumer complaints.

The frozen, fully cooked chicken items were produced on January 31, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:[View labels (PDF only)]

26-oz. resealable plastic bags containing “Weaver CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES BREADED CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES WITH RIB MEAT” with a best if used by date of “Jan312020” and lot code 0319PBF0617, 0319PBF0618, 0319PBF0619, 0319PBF0620, 0319PBF0621, 0319PBF0622, 0319PBF0623, or 0319PBF0600 represented on the label.

The products subject to recall have the establishment number “P-13456” printed on the back of the resealable plastic bag.

These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Anyone who bought this product and has questions about the recall can call or text Tyson Foods’ Consumer Relation hotline at 855-382-3101.

Anyone with additional concerns are urged to contact a healthcare provider aboit illness or injury. No illness have been reported.

For additional information visit the link provided below:

www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.