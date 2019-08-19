5 people arrested during Sumter drug bust

Sumter, SC ( WOLO) —- The Sumter Sheriff’s office has taken five people into custody after officials say they were caught in a drug bust. According to authorities about 90 grams of methamphetamine, 33 grams of marijuana and several other drugs were seized from a residence located inside the A & J Mobile Home park. Authorities say deputies executed a search warrant and arrested five people during that drug bust Friday.



The search warrant also helped authorities discover 18 grams of cocaine, 8 grams of crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and three guns.



Sumter Police have arrested all five people. 28 year old Rakim Alphonso Butler, 21 year old Hikeem Antonio Ward, 37 year old Billy Ray Watford, 36 year old Jessica Lee Evans, and 37 year old Carl Maruice Laney who face multiple drug charges including trafficking, possession with intent to distribute and manufacturing.

Authorities tell ABC Columbia News Butler, Ward and Laney each face additional charges for Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. All three were denied bond. Evans and Watford were both given a $15,000 surety bond.



