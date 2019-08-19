Family Solutions of the Low Country hosts Infant Mortality Awareness and Educational Scholarship Luncheon

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) Family Solutions of the Low Country will host its 12th annual Infant Mortality Awareness and Educational Scholarship Luncheon.

It’s happening Friday, September 13th at the Edisto Fork United Methodist Church Christian Family Life Center.

The luncheon speaker this year will be Benjamin Raymond. He is an author and life coach. The Luncheon will also recognize the 2019 Educational Scholarship winners and program participants.

For tickets or more information, call 803-531-8008.