California HS school video captures students doing Nazi salute

(CNN) Another group of high school students has been caught on video giving the Nazi salute.

This time, the eight-second video appears to show students from Pacifica High School in Garden Grove, California, singing a Nazi marching song while raising their arms in a Nazi salute. The video was first obtained by The Daily Beast.

The video was filmed in November 2018 before an after-hours, off-campus student athletics banquet, the Garden Grove Unified School District said in a statement. According to the school district, the video was shared among a small group of students on social media.

It was not brought to the attention of the administration of Pacifica High School until March of 2019, four months following the banquet, at which time school administrators took immediate action and addressed the situation with all students and families involved,” the district’s statement read.

The district would not give details of how the students were disciplined, citing federal lawthat protects student record.

The Garden Grove Unified School District and Pacifica High School say they strongly condemn the video.

The district’s statement read,