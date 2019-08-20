Fantasia brings ‘sketchbook’ tour to Columbia

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — the ‘American Idol’star has announced ‘The Sketchbook Tour’ in support of her new album with the same name.

Even more exciting is the fact she’ll be doing so with the support of a number of R&B heavy hitters.

According to FantasiaOffical.com, the ‘Sketchbook’ tour will hit the Township Auditorium Thursday October 17, 2019, at 7:30PM.

Joining the former American Idol contestant are Robin Thicke, Tank, and The Bonfyre.

