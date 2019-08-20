Gamecocks name backup QB to Jake Bentley

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The battle for the Gamecocks’ backup quarterback spot is officially over.

Sources told ABC Columbia Tuesday morning that freshman Ryan Hilinski will be the #2 QB behind Jake Bentley with former South Carolina Mr. Football Dakereon Joyner moving to #3 on the depth chart.

ABC Columbia also confirmed Joyner was given the day off from practice on Monday after he received the news.

Joyner posted a bible verse on instagram Monday night, which reads “For I know the plans I have for you… plans to prosper you and not to harm you.”

 

The battle lasted all offseason with Joyner originally listed as the backup to Bentley in the spring, but that quickly changed in the fall when Muschamp listed both as the #2 backups to Bentley.

Hilinski is a pro-style QB who threw for more than 6,000 yards between his last two seasons in high school. He was the 64th-ranked recruit in the country before committing to the Gamecocks.

Joyner is a more dual-threat, rushing for over 3,000 yards and throwing for 10,000 in his high school career at Fort Dorchester.

