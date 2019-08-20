One person killed in fatal collision on U.S. 21 bypass in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a fatal collision on U.S. 21 bypass on Monday.

Authorities say the incident happened around 10:40 p.m. on U.S. 21 bypass and Highway 33.

According to investigators, the driver was travelling south when the vehicle went off the right side of the road and struck a pole.

Troopers say the victim later died at a local hospital.

Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.