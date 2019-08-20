Opportunity ‘Project SC ‘makes donations to 11 school district’s

Columbia, SC.

( WOLO) — On August 22, 2019 SC politician and CNN political analyst, Bakari Sellers, Hope, and Wade King as well as numerous local Superintendents plan to gather at the first-floor lobby of the State House to provide a significant donation to ten school districts across rural South Carolina.

The announcement is in partnership with the Opportunity Project South Carolina, which aims to close the gaps plaguing South Carolina communities in quality-of-life areas including healthcare, education, voter engagement, and technology.

The announcement is schedule to take place at the SC State House at 11AM on the first floor lobby

If you are not familiar with the project, the Kings are educators and co-authors of the book, “The Wild Card“. Hope is also the co-founder of the popular Get Your Teach On professional development conferences.

Both Hope and Wade were raised in South Carolina and resided here through college and their first teaching jobs.

Superintendent’s from the following districts are expected to be in attendance for the announcement.