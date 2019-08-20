Richland District 2 starts program to help children who experience trauma

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The United Way is partnering with Richland District Two to help children who have experienced trauma. Tuesday morning, the two announced the formation of a new resiliency team at Jackson Creek Elementary school.

The Resiliency Team includes a Behavior Interventionist and a Social Worker.

The Resiliency Team is a pilot program funded by Richland County Government for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years.