Target stores ready to launch own food brand nationwide

Columbia, SC. (WOLO)— Target stores will soon sell its own food products including eggs, milk and even beet hummus and avocado toast salad under a new label that will become its flagship food brand.

Starting next month, all 1,800-plus locations across the country will stock the first products of the Good & Gather food and beverage brand, the Minneapolis-based retailer shared exclusively with USA TODAY.

By the end of 2020, the brand will include more than 2,000 products and will be Target’s largest store brand launch.

Stephanie Lundquist, a Target executive Vice President and President of food and beverage for Taregt says he move is part of the company’s business strategy to increase sales and distinguish the retailer from its rivals.