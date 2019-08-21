Cardinal Newman principal gives first day of school summary following shooting threat

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A week after had a private Meeting was held with parents, students and staffconcerned over the delay in notification of an alleged racially motivated threat the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Department says was posted online from a former student saying he wanted to “shoot up” the school, the Principal released an update on the first day of school.

The day prior to the students return of class , Monday August 19th, 2019, Principal Loia asked media to give stusents their space in order to focus on their first day back.

Tuesday, after notifying Parents,students and staff, this letter was obtained by ABC Columbia News detailing the events of their first day back.

The letter reads in part:

Cardinal Newman Families,

“It was our honor and privilege to spend this first day of school with your sons and daughters. We were proud to have our students, faculty, and staff together on campus to kick off the 2019-2020 school year. I am blessed by the welcome I received today, and thank everyone for their kindness on my first official day of school as your Principal. In front of our school this morning, a new banner set the tone for this year. A group of CN seniors came up with the phrase, “We learn. We love. We Grow. We Stand As One.” I can’t imagine a more fitting statement to lead us forward.

Principal Lois says, Tuesday the day began with a serious discussion of recent events during assembly and during small group meetings, prayer was held.

Cardinal Newman also introduced students to the additional counselors on hand to helping those feeling uneasy find emtionally security to find comfort in light of recent events.

Principal Loia highlighted a few anecdotes from the first day of classes at Cardinal Newman:

There were many laughs, hugs, and handshakes. Students were happy to see and be with one another.

We saw students’ genuine (huge!) smiles as we announced that hoodies are now allowed at school, as long as they are Cardinal Newman gear.

We witnessed good conversation in small groups, with real sharing, and deep discussion, and spent a good deal of time listening to one another.

For some these discussions were brief, others valued the time expressing their thoughts.

Students met with all their teachers during shortened periods, where they received their Classroom Plan Instruction. (CPI’s)

Wednesday Morning the students are expected to celebrate Mass at 9:40 AM in our school gym. Families are welcome to join us.

The school also plans to host a celebratory tailgate Friday, August 23rd, 2019.

The unidentified juvenile student authorities say posted the online threat, was in the process of being expelled from the school, before he was withdrawn from the school by his parents.

During the meeting with parents, a second student was expelled as well. However, Richland Co. Sheriff Leon lott says The case has been deemed “closed” and none of the other students will face charges

Sheriff Lott says since South Carolina is only one of four states that does not have any hate crime laws on the books saying ” his hands were tied”.