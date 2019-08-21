FDA fights to use gruesome images on cigarette packs to deter lighting up

The Food and Drug Administration is rolling out its latest plan to deter smokers from lighting up. Their hooe is showing in your face reminders of what could happen to your bodies if you do, will make people think twice before taking a puff.

The agency says they have unveiled 13 new warning labels it wants to put on cigarette cartons, each showing various graphic illustrations of the health effects often caused by tobacco use which the FDA says can include, blindness, fatal lung disease, amputated appendages and various cancers just to name a few. Below are a few of the images the Federal Drug Administration is aiming to use. (Warning: some of the images may be disturbing)

The images are part of an FDA proposal to require new warnings with color graphics and new textual statements through a provision that originated from the 2009 Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act. While the law required new warning labels when it was initally passed, the tobacco industry blocked the rule in court, winning a 2011 lawsuit that claimed the images, which were even more graphic than the most recent versions, were mere scare tactics. A federal judge ultimately ruled in their favor saying the pictures violated the First Amendment.