Harvest Hope food bank kicks off ‘Hunger Action Month’

Columbia,SC(WOLO)’Harvest Hope Food Bank will kick off Hunger Action Month in September starting with a press event where Publix Super Market Charities will present a donation to support food insecure individuals and families across the Columbia area in need. Publix Charities’ donations to Feeding America member food banks, schools and other nonprofit organizations support pantries, meal programs and other efforts to offer dignity and nourishment to neighbors that could use a hand up to help out food on the table.

The event kicks off Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 8:30 am. It wilk take place at Harvest Hope Food Bank (2220 Shop Road”,Columbia, SC 29201) as they gear up for Hunger Action Month in September.

Stay with ABC Columbia for updates.