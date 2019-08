Jim Hudson donates 25k to law enforcement for active threat equipment

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — Jim Hudson automotive group is giving back to Lexington County Law enforcement.

Wednesday the local business donated 25 thousand dollars to the department to help them purchase 70 sets of armored rifle plates and carriers for deputies to wear during an active threat.

The Sheriffs Department says the money will definitely come in hand. Officials tell us each set costs about $350 dollars.