Lexington Police need help identifying men caught on camera tampering with cars

Rochelle Dean,

Image: Lexington Police Department

The Lexington police Department says they need your help identifying two white men seen on surveillance images tampering with several automobiles.

Authorities say the incidents took place  in the Woodcreek neighborhood.

Image: Lexington Police Department

Officials ask anyone who may who these two men are, or those who know of their whereabouts, to please contact Detective Voravudhi at 803-358-1514. Or as always Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC

See the full video provided to ABC News by LPD below:

https://twitter.com/LexingtonPD/status/1163907724175917057?s=19

 

Categories: Lexington, Local News

