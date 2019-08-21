Lexington Police need help identifying men caught on camera tampering with cars

The Lexington police Department says they need your help identifying two white men seen on surveillance images tampering with several automobiles.

Authorities say the incidents took place in the Woodcreek neighborhood.

Officials ask anyone who may who these two men are, or those who know of their whereabouts, to please contact Detective Voravudhi at 803-358-1514. Or as always Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC

See the full video provided to ABC News by LPD below:

https://twitter.com/LexingtonPD/status/1163907724175917057?s=19