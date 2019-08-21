Providence Health patient reunites with doctor, EMTs who saved his life

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A patient of Providence Health in Columbia reunited Wednesday with the people who saved his life.

In March, John Johnson had a ruptured hernia and lost consciousness at home. When he didn’t show up at work, police who were called for a welfare check found him at home.

Ultimately, first-responders were able to keep him alive so doctors could essentially put him back together.

Johnson credits quick thinking and care from a Providence Health doctor and a Richland County EMS crew.

Each of those involved were honored with their own day in the city of Columbia.

Johnson is fully recovered.