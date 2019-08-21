Suspect caught after setting woman’s house on fire on Lexington Avenue

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO) – Cayce Department of Public Safety say they’ve caught the suspect accused of setting a woman’s house on fire.

Officials say Robert Green will be charged with attempted murder and arson.

According to investigators, around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Green set fire to a home on Lexington Avenue, which burned the female victim.

Authorities say Green also injured himself during the incident.

According to the Lexington Ledger, he was charged with violating a no trespass order at the victim’s home last month.

Authorities are investigating this incident.