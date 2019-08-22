Comedian Dave Chappelle to reportedly host block party in Dayton following mass shooting

According to a post on Ticketmaster.com/ and Facebook, Comedian Dave Chappelle expected to host a free block party in Dayton, Ohio, this weekend in the aftermath of a mass shooting earlier this month that left a community in mourning and according to authorities nine dead.

The block party is expected to take place Sunday in the popular entertainment district of Oregon. The same entertainment area where authorities say thise nine people were gunned down after a man opened fire killing victims at random.

Even though the event is free to the public, it is restricted to Dayton-area residents only, according to a Ticketmaster registration page for the event. The page also shows ticket sales for the event have now closed. Event organizers say,

“You will not be able to redeem tickets, even if you receive a code, unless you are a legal resident of Dayton, OH area,” the page reads.

The official Facebook event page for what is being called the “Gem City Shine” block party benefit concert. Organizers say the event gets its name from the city’s nickname, the Facebook post reports that the evening will be to “honor the lives lost and to reclaim the community’s favorite places to shop, dine and enjoy time with family and friends.” And was put together by members of the commuity in honor of the vicitms and devastated residents following the killings.

The event is slated to take place Sunday August 25th, 2019 from 4PMto 10PM. The Facebook page also states that a number of other locally 8and nationally known acts are also set to perform at the free event.