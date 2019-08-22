Coroner identifies one victim who died in early morning shooting at McCary’s Bar and Grill

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner has released the name of the individual who died after being shot at McCary’s Bar and Grill on Bush River Road.

Tolliver Wise, 29, of Columbia died at the scene. Wise died due to a gunshot wound to the upper torso. The incident occurred shortly after 2 a.m.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the incident.