District: Student at local middle school sent ‘alarming texts’ making threats against Lexington Middle School

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — A Meadow Glen Middle School student is no longer allowed on any Lexington District One property after sending some “alarming threats” about another school in the district.

Lexington District One says a parent of Lexington District One discovered the texts on their child’s cellphone and interpreted as a threat made to Lexington Middle School.

Administrators at Meadow Glen Middle School contacted the student’s parents and removed the student from the school.

In regulation with operating procedure, the student has been recommend for expulsion.

The Lexington Police Department says the incident was investigated immediately as soon as officers became aware of the online threats.

The Meadow Glen Middle School student is a 12-year-old juvenile and was charged with school threats. The juvenile was released to his parents and the case has been forwarded to the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office Juvenile Court for prosecution, according to the police.

The district encourages students and their parents to report any safety concerns to a school administrator, School Resource Officer, school counselor, teacher or other employee. The district also has a Tip Line (803-636-8317) which students, parents and others can use to report safety concerns anonymously. Users can access the Tip Line online, by telephone, by texting information or by emailing details of their concern to 1607@alert1.us.com.