Free Times celebrates Columbia nominees in annual contest

Rochelle Dean,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Free Times is celebrating the best of the best.

Wednesday night at the South Carolina State Museum, the local newspaper invited those nominated by readers area residents as the best of each industry here in the city.

Organizers say it’s one of the biggest celebratory events that gives them a chance for nominees to celebrate the mark they’ve made on the Midlands.

ABC Columbia’s very own Sports Director Mike Gillespie was among those nominated by some of the newspapers readers as Columbia’s favorite Sports Anchor. Congratulations to both the nominees and winners for 2019.

Categories: Local News

