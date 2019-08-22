Police searching for suspects after vehicles, items were stolen in local neighborhood

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — The Camden Police Department are asking residents to review outdoor camera footage in hopes to identify individuals who broke into several vehicles in the City of Camden.

Early Thursday morning between 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. two guns and two vehicles were stolen, according to police.

Police say they believe there were three individuals on foot and one individual driving them around. If you saw anything suspicious, police are asking you to contact the City of Camden Police Department at 803-425-6025 or call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC