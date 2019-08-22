Summer is winding down, but the fun doesn’t have to

Columbia,SC ( WOLO)—- Arts and Draughts is back and bigger to help close out the summer.

The Columbia Museum of Art will bring back the quarterly series to celebrate the unofficial end of summer.

Organizers say the closing lineup of acts will have just about something for everyone from exhibitions as well as performances, food, libations, and art activities from all over the Columbia cultural scene.

To take part in the event there is a cover price of $10 dollars for the general public and $5 dollars for members. The fun filled event will take place Friday August 23, 2019 from 7PM to 11PM.

For more information, visit columbiamuseum.org.