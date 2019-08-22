Survey: South Carolina named third friendliest state in America

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Looks like South Carolina has mastered the artistry of southern hospitality after all.

A online survey by BigSevenTravel, found that South Carolina was ranked third among the 50 states as the most friendliest.

South Carolina’s residents are famously welcoming, making it such a friendly place to spend some time in. The Southern states are well known for their hospitality and kindness and South Carolina has both in spades, according to the survey.

Minnesota and Tennessee did outrank the Palmetto State for the most friendliest. And you probably guessed it — New York was ranked 50th in the survey.

The top ten states are:

Minnesota Tennessee South Carolina Texas Wyoming Indiana Colorado Kansas Oklahoma Hawaii