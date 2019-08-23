Authorities searching for missing 16-year-old who is in need of medication

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — The Kershaw County deputies are searching for a missing 16-year-old who is without her needed medication.

Jessica Ross left her home on Thursday morning to go to school, but never returned. Ross also never arrived at her job at Firehouse Subs on Two Notch Road. Ross is also without a cellphone.

It was believed she planned to visit her boyfriend in the Myrtle Beach area, but she was not located with the boyfriend by Myrtle Beach.

Ross is driving a silver 2013 Toyota Prius (SC Tag: JEM552).

If anyone knows where she is, please contact Investigator Jacob Hammond at (803) 424-1512