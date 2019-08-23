COMET bus rolls out free rides to some area schools

Columbia,SC (WOLO)— The COMET has teamed up with several schools to help students, school employees, and faculty get to and from their destinations for free.

COMET says the goal is two fold. By making transportation more convenient and accessible, organizers of the program says it will also teach those who are unfamiliar with the public transit system how to easy it is the ride without breaking the bank.

This week the bus service rolled out the new offer to Columbia College, School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties. The only thing those riders will have to do is show their ID Cards in order to board the bus to get to any of the fixed routes, unrestricted free of charge.

Students, employees and faculty attending School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties that go to Irmo High School will now have access to The COMET Route 83L along Harbison Boulevard and St. Andrews Road. Students, employees and faculty attending Columbia College have access to The COMET’s The 101 route along North Main Street.

Similar accommodations have already been put in place for Richland One and Richland Two students and staff. In addition, the University of South Carolina provides funding for Route 91 service to Midlands Technical College – Airport Campus for their students to have access to classes there.

John Andoh, Executive Director/CEO of The COMET says this is an exciting time to introduce a new generation to the service adding,

“The COMET is excited and thankful for these partnership with Columbia College, Richland One, Richland Two, UofSC and School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties” said John Andoh, Exe “These partnerships helps encourage the youth to learn about public transportation, reduce of absenteeism in our schools and colleges and creates mobility options for those whom need access to other quality of life activities beyond school, like after school activities, jobs and entertainment.”

Ron Anderson, The COMET Chairman for the Board of Directors also commented on the new partnership saying,