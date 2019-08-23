Deputies: Teen charged after threatening to shoot students at local middle school

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) —A Pelion Middle School student has been charged after he made a comment to a school employee Wednesday about shooting students, according to deputies.

Lexington County investigators interviewed the male suspect, whose name will not be released because he’s under the age of 17, after he made a statement about driving his truck into the school and shooting some girls with whom he had a confrontation Wednesday, according to an incident report.

Deputies later determined he did not have access to weapons at his home after searching the residence.

The student is charged with making threats to a school. He’s been released to the custody of his parents.

“Pelion Middle administrators notified our school resource officer about the threat,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “This is an example of how a strong relationship between administration and the SRO creates a level of safety and security on a school campus.”

The teen is expected to appear for an expulsion hearing in Lexington County Family Court at a later date.

If they are uncomfortable reaching out to those employees, the district also has a district-wide Tip Line accessible online, by telephone or by email, for students, their parents or staff to report school safety concerns. They can submit a report by calling 803-636-8317 and leaving a message; texting details of their concern to 803-636-8317; or emailing details of their concern to 1607@alert1.us.com.