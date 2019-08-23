GMC’s Curtis Wilson speaks with former American idol contestant ahead of Columbia auditions

Columbia, SC (WOLO)

We’ve been telling you all week about upcoming auditions slated for Monday August 26th, 2019 slated that will be held at the Pastides “USC” Alumni Center at 900 Senate Street when the American Idol bus tour rolls into Columbia to see who has what it takes to get their hands on a golden ticket for a chance to go to Hollywood for what will be the 18th Season for the televised singing competition.

If you are wondering what to expect, then you’re in luck! Good Morning Columbia’s Anchor Curtis Wilson caught up with a former idol contestant from season 17. Besides a few butterflies and anticipation before sowing the judges his skills, he was able to make it far enough to become one of the top 10 finalists during Season 17 and spoke with Curtis about the idol journey.

