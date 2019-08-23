Harley Davidson recalls more than 12k bikes over potential safety issue

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Harley-Davidson recalled more than 12 thousand motorcycles over a potential safety issue the company says could impact the visibility of affected bikes.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) the potential issue involves the reflector placement on some motorcycles.

NHTSA says both the Touring and CVO Touring motorcycles made between years 2016 through 2019 are affected by this recall. Officials say these bikes were equipped with a Harley-Davidson Detachable Tour-Pak Conversion Kit, but however, only some of the bikes in question that were fitted with this kit are affected by the current recall.

If you own one ofnthese bikes and have additional questions, contact Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Inc. for immediate assistance at 1-800-258-2464.