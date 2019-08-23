LocaL leaders donate 1300 desks, provide 20 selected educators with $300 dollar grant

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —At the State House on Thursday August 22, 2019 CNN Political Analyst, Bakari Sellers, along with educators Hope and Wade King and six local superintendents got together to announce a significant donation of 1,300 new desks to districts: Allendale 1, Bamberg 2, Hampton 1, Hampton 2 and Jasper 1.

Sellers also announced the donation of 20 teacher supply grants for $300 dollars for each. The teachers in Bamberg 1, Dorchester 4, Calhoun and Clarendon 1 and 2 will be receiving those grants and were chosen through a nominating process with local school principals.

Bakari Sellers released a brief statement about the needed donations saying,

“I am humbled to be able to give back to the schools that made me who I am today,” Bakari Sellers said. “It’s time we truly invest in education across South Carolina and provide more than a ‘minimally adequate’ education to our young people. More specifically, the students and educators in the rural parts of our state are suffering more than most. They are plagued with crumbling facilities and are bleeding qualified and willing teachers. Our children deserve better.”

Hope and Wade King are educators and were raised in South Carolina, resided here through college where they began their first teaching jobs. Giving them a first hand look at what some of these area schools are in desperate need of.