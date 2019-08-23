Police: Teen arrested after refusing to stop for officer in stolen car

COLUMBIA, S..C. (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department has arrested an 18-year-old after refusing to stop for an officer in North Columbia.

The officer tried to initiate a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle at North Main and Elmore Street on Thursday night.

Jaron Gillie, 18, is charged with use of vehicle without owner’s consent, failure to stop for blue lights and sirens and reckless driving.

Gillie is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.