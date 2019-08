Saluda Shoals to cut ribbon on universally inclusive playground

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A unique play space is opening this weekend at a Midlands park.

Saluda Shoals Park will hold a ribbon cutting for its new universally inclusive playground on Saturday, August 24.

ABC Columbia News was on hand when officials broke ground on the site last November.

The play space will be an area where children of all abilities can explore. The ribbon cutting is Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m.