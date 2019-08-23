Update: One man injured in overnight shooting on Olive Drive & Farrow Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say one man has been shot on Farrow Road overnight.
Investigators say the shooting occurred after midnight Friday on Olive Drive and Farrow Road.
According to police, the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries to his lower body.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.