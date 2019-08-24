Summer Concert Series ending with its last live concert for the summer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The City of Columbia live outdoor summer concert series will be hosting its last hot music event tonight.

The free concert will be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Performing will be Loose Ends featuring Jane Eugene.

All concerts will be held in Finlay Park, 930 Laurel St., and are free and open to the public.

Attendees are welcome to bring blankets and lawn chairs. No pets, glass or alcoholic beverages allowed. Food vendors will be available.

For more information or to see a reminder of the event, visit www.facebook.com/events