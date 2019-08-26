3 suspects wanted in connection to Orangeburg shooting arrested

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — Three remaining suspects wanted in connection to an August 15th shooting that sent one man to the hospital have been taken into custody.

According to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell the suspects are accused of shooting into a car after colliding with it. Ravenell saying after their arrests,

“This individuals displayed a complete disregard for life when they fired multiple times at a vehicle with several people inside,…“They didn’t hit anyone in the car, but they still hit someone.”

Authorities say 19 year old Xavier Johnson, 20 year old Tyrone Witherspoon, both of Santee, have each been charged with two counts of Attempted Murder. Officials say Witherspoon is also charged with Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. A fourth suspect, 21 year old Angel Goodwin of Santee as well has been charged with two Counts of Attempted Murder.

A juvenile, who has not been identified because of his age is being charged in the case through the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) .

Authorities say the charges stem from an August 15 altercation police say took place around 10:30 at night near the intersection of Russell and Chestnut streets in Orangeburg. According to investigators, the victim said the female driver of the other car begged him not to call law enforcement because she claimed she didn’t have any insurance.

While they were in the middle of talking about that, deputies say someone yelled “somebody’s got a gun,” according to an incident report, deputies say the woman and her three passengers sped off from the scene, when authorities say someone inside that car fired shots in the direction of the victim and his vehicle, but did not strike anyone inside the car.

Investigators say not everyone was as lucky. Deputies say a nearby pedestrian was struck in the abdomen and taken to the hospital to be treated for that injury.

XAVIER-JOHNSON Image : Xavier Johnson/OBSO

ANGEL-GOODWIN Image: Angela Goodwin/OCSO

TYRONE-WITHERSPOON Image : Tyrone Witherspoon/OBSO



