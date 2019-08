One injured after overnight shooting on Benedict Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say one man is hurt after an overnight shooting on Benedict Street.

Authorities say it happened after 3 a.m. Monday on the 62 hundred block of Benedict Street.

According to investigators, the male victim is suffering from non-life threatening injuries to the upper body and refused treatment.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.