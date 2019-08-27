Officials: Suspicious package dropped of at CPD headquarters is safe

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire officials say a suspicious package that was dropped off at the Columbia Police Department headquarters turned out to be safe.

Authorities say this incident happened after 6 a.m. Tuesday at the CPD headquarters on Justice Square.

According to investigators, a concerned citizen opened up a package that had an unknown powder inside and got scared.

Officials say he dropped it off in front of the CPD headquarters for them to look at it.

Fire officials say nothing in the package was hazardous.