RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies say they captured a suspect after an armed robbery at a Food Lion led to a chase.

Authorities say the incident happened after 10 p.m. Monday at the Food Lion on Broad River Road.

According to investigators, after they responded to the armed robbery at the Food Lion, the suspect led them on a chase that went into Lexington County, Richland County and ending in Eastover.

Officials say they used stop sticks to deflate the suspect’s tires.

Deputies say the suspect then led them on a foot chase but was caught by the K-9 unit shortly after.

According to officials, the suspect was treated by EMS and taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

This incident is under investigation.