Police release sketch of man involved in church armed robbery in Forest Acres

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WOLO) — The Forest Acres Police Department is releasing the composite sketch of the suspect involved in armed robbery and shooting on Sunday around.

The suspect pictured was seen in the church parking lot by a church member, and was observed going into the trunk of the Toyota Prius just prior to the shooting and robbery.

Around 6:15 a.m., the suspect entered the church service demanding money. The suspect fired into the air and shot one the church member before fleeing.

The suspect is described as a black male, tall, slim, wearing a black striped shirt, black pants, bandanna partially covering his lower face and beanie.

RELATED: Police looking for man who shot someone during armed church robbery