Police looking for man who shot someone during armed church robbery

FOREST ACES, SC (WOLO)- Forest Acres Police are investigating an armed robbery and shooting at a local church Sunday morning.

The incident happened at the Centro Cristiano De Columbia Church at 2401 Decker Boluvard.

At 6:15 a.m. the suspect entered the church service demanding money.

Officers say the suspect fired into the air and also shot one of the church members before leaving the scene.

The suspect was described as a tall, slim black man wearing a black striped shirt, black pants, bandana partially covering his lower face, and beanie.

He was armed with a small silver semi-automatic pistol.

Suspect left the scene in a dark colored Toyota Prius, (possibly dark blue), south onto Decker towards Percival Rd.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for surgery.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for updates.