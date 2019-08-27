Registration is open for 13th Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — On your mark. Get set. Get ready to go! Registration is now open for the Mayor Steve Benjamin’s 13th annual Walk Against Domestic Violence.

There is no cost to participate, but city leaders are asking for assistance for anyone willing to serve as a vendor, volunteer, team captains and walkers to register in order for you to get important information and up to date notifications regarding the walk. Click here to get registration information

The Walk will take place along the Vista Greenway in Finlay Park, which begins at 10AM.