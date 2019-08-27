Registration is open for 13th Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — On your mark. Get set. Get ready to go! Registration is now open for the Mayor Steve Benjamin’s 13th annual Walk Against Domestic Violence.
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin along with Mayor Pro Tem Tameika Isaac Devine say registration is now open for the 13th Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence which is slated to take place Saturday, Oct. 5th in Finlay Park (930 Laurel St, Columbia, SC 29201) from 8AM-12Noon. a map of the route can be found here
There is no cost to participate, but city leaders are asking for assistance for anyone willing to serve as a vendor, volunteer, team captains and walkers to register in order for you to get important information and up to date notifications regarding the walk. Click here to get registration information
The Walk will take place along the Vista Greenway in Finlay Park, which begins at 10AM.
In the event of rain, the walk will be rescheduled until Oct. 20th, 2019.