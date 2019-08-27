SLED investigating death on USC Campus

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– A spokesperson for State Law Enforcement Division tells ABC Columbia investigators responded to a death on the campus of the University of South Carolina at the Greek Village.

The specifics relating to the death have not been released at this time.

SLED spokesperson Thom Berry says SLED is there in accordance with the Jessica Horton Act which stipulates that any time a death is reported on a state college campus SLED is the lead agency.

Berry says all details concerning the identity of the deceased and the manner of death would be released by the Richland Co. Coroner’s Office.