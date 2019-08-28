CDC’s Director issues first statement about e-cigarettes during investigation into outbreak of “severe lung disease”

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The CDC has released a statement in reference what they say may be the first death connected to a vaping device. Tuesday, August 27th, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released this statement saying,

“We are saddened to hear of the first death related to the outbreak of severe lung disease in those who use e-cigarette or “vaping” devices.CDC’s investigation is ongoing. “

Officials say they are still working along with state and local health department as well as the FDA to learn what the exact cause(s) are of the ongoing outbreak. The CDC goes on to say that the “tragic death” of a young man in Illinois ” reinforces the serious risk associated with e-cigarette products”.

According to information gathered so far, the CDC says they are opening an investigation after 30 cases were reported where health officials say the people claimed to have “experienced respiratory illnesses” after using e-cigarettes or vaping. Officials with the CDC said vaping has the potential to expose users to many different substances that they may harm them that they may know little about. The type of e-cigarettes used by these individuals medical professionals say suffered respiratory issues have not been disclosed.

Robert R. Redfield, MD, the Director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did say however, that vapors with flavorings, nicotine, cannabinoids, and solvents have the potential to carry a health risk. Dr. Redfield goes on to say that the CDC has been warning users about the identified and potential dangers of e-cigarettes and vaping since these devices first appeared on the market. According to him, E-cigarettes are not safe for youth, young adults, pregnant women, or adults who do not currently use tobacco products.