Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro returns to Columbia

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Thursday August 29th former Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary and Presidential candidate, Julian Castro will make another visit to Columbia.

Castro will meet with local leaders and organizations at the Pacific Park Community Center (836 Kilbourne Rd, Columbia, SC 29205) for a community round-table on gun violence. Castro plans to speak with members of the community about talk to community about the impact gun violence has had on them. and field questions over his policy’s disarm hate plan which he says combats white nationalism.

Castro is expected to hold the meet and greet from 5PM -6:30PM.

Castro is one of the ten candidates to qualify for the next debate that will air right here on ABC September 12th and 13th.