Gas prices cheaper this Labor Day: AAA

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Drivers planning on a last minute vacation this Labor day weekend will pay less at the pump.

Drivers in South Carolina are paying an average $2.23, that’s 28 cents less than last year, according to AAA.

According to AAA Carolinas, 502,640 South Carolinians will hit the road for one last vacation. The number is a 3% increase from last year.

The Labor Day holiday runs from August 30 – September 3.