Puerto Rico under ‘State of Emergency’ as they prepare for Tropical Storm Dorian

(CNN) —-The Governor of Puerto Rico is declaring a State of Emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Dorian that could soon strengthen into a hurricane.

While the country is preparing to take on another storm many are still dealing with the damage from hurricane Maria in 2017.

You may remember, hurricane Maria killed thousands of people on the Island and left most of the U.S. territory without power for weeks.