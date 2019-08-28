Samsung donates $100,000 to Columbia’s Fisher House

Courtesy by Columbia Fisher House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Today, Samsung donated $100,000 to support Columbia’s Fisher House.

According to the organization, the Fisher House foundation has provides ”a home away from home” for families of patients receiving medical care at VA medical centers.

Fisher House is a national foundation that builds homes where military and veteran’s families can comfortably stay free of charge, while a loved one is in the hospital.

The Columbia facility will be built on the campus of the Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center property on Garners Ferry Road.

If you would like to donate to the Fisher House, visit engage.fisherhouse.org

 

